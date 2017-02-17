Dougherty Co. pre-K registration begins, slots limited

Officials say students get their education strongly by attending pre-K first (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County school leaders say it's not too late to sign your child up for pre-K, but you don't want to wait.

School leaders say students get the chance to begin their education strongly by attending pre-K, compared to peers that do not attend a pre-K program.

While the program in Dougherty Co. offers fundamental lessons for new students, teachers say it also helps them prepare for the school curriculum. School leaders say that slots are filling up to apply, but that could change in the future.

"We always have a waiting list. As of today, we have a waiting list for this school term. So the bigger thing is to get in, get registered, and we want to show right from the start that we have a waiting list. That maybe we will be able to petition for additional classes," said Dougherty Co. pre-K director Gail Solomon.

There are only 264 slots available for the Dougherty Co. pre-K program, and each spot is first come first served.

The deadline to apply is March 10.

