Medical facility will bring first pediatrician to Ashburn

Stevi Thompson, Executive Director of the Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce, said she's not sure if Ashburn has ever had a pediatrician. (Source: WALB)

The medical center on East Washington Avenue aims to start taking patients the first week of April. (Source: WALB)

A new medical practice will make a big difference for some parents with sick kids. (Source: WALB)

A new medical practice in Southwest Georgia will make a big difference for some parents with sick kids.

Ashburn is getting its first pediatrician.

Southwest Georgia Health Care will open a new facility there in April.

Stevi Thompson, Executive Director of the Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce, said she's not sure if Ashburn has ever had a pediatrician.

Now, parents will get to stay in town to take their kids to the doctor instead of driving 20 miles to Tifton or Cordele.

"Just last year, they saw over 4,000 Turner County patients in their surrounding areas here, so they're already seeing our patients and they felt the need to come here with that amount of numbers," said Thompson.

The medical center on East Washington Avenue aims to start taking patients the first week of April.

It will have urgent care hours, so it will be open later at night and on the weekends.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.