Camilla police chief retires

After 46 years in law enforcement, Camilla's police chief, Ray Folsom, is retiring.

In a Facebook post Folsom said he has a muscle disease that can't be cured.

Folsom will retire on March 10 and get some much needed rest.

He is planning to stay in Camilla and will miss his officers, but he is looking forward to spending more quality time with his family.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.