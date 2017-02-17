Officials make more arrests after Sumter Co. dog fight

Investigator Matthew Holloway said the team of investigators found several dogs at the scene in Leslie. (Source: WALB)

More than a dozen people from across the south face charges after investigators busted a dog fight in January.

Over the past few weeks, investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office have captured five more people connected with the dog fight that happened January 21st.

That makes a total of 13 arrests so far in this crime.

Starlin Morgan, Orlando Johnson, Timothy White, Germany Brockington and Leslie Meyers II are now charged with dog fighting.

Investigator Matthew Holloway said the team of investigators found several dogs at the scene in Leslie.

"One of them was dead," said Holloway. "Two others were still fighting. We had to actually use tasers to break up the dogs from fighting, and they were still fighting after we already captured the five people at the scene."

This is a federal case. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating.

Investigators have one other unnamed suspect that has not been captured yet.

