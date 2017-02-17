Lee County student gets jumps start on college fund - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee County student gets jumps start on college fund

Jackson Redder and his teacher Brian Soash at the scholarship presentation in Atlanta. (Source: Angie Redder) Jackson Redder and his teacher Brian Soash at the scholarship presentation in Atlanta. (Source: Angie Redder)
A look at the scholarship certificate Redder received. (Source: Angie Redder) A look at the scholarship certificate Redder received. (Source: Angie Redder)
Redder receiving the award in Atlanta. (Source: Angie Redder) Redder receiving the award in Atlanta. (Source: Angie Redder)
Redder is a seventh grade student at Lee County Middle School West. (Source: WALB) Redder is a seventh grade student at Lee County Middle School West. (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

One Lee County 7th grader is getting a jump start on his college fund thanks to a statewide scholarship.

Jackson Redder won a $2,000 scholarship, beating out all students in grades 6th through 12th. He goes to Lee County Middle West.

Redder received the scholarship in Atlanta by the Georgia Science Teachers Association last week.

Redder plans on using a portion of the money to attend an engineering camp at the University of Mississippi this June.

"I think it is very important that I start saving now for college, because I think if I save in tenth or eleventh grade I might not go to the best school possible that I should go to," said Redder.

Redder aspires to be an engineer and is already considering a variety of universities.

