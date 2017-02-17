Lee County student gets jumps start on college fund

Jackson Redder and his teacher Brian Soash at the scholarship presentation in Atlanta. (Source: Angie Redder)

One Lee County 7th grader is getting a jump start on his college fund thanks to a statewide scholarship.

Jackson Redder won a $2,000 scholarship, beating out all students in grades 6th through 12th. He goes to Lee County Middle West.

Redder received the scholarship in Atlanta by the Georgia Science Teachers Association last week.

Redder plans on using a portion of the money to attend an engineering camp at the University of Mississippi this June.

"I think it is very important that I start saving now for college, because I think if I save in tenth or eleventh grade I might not go to the best school possible that I should go to," said Redder.

Redder aspires to be an engineer and is already considering a variety of universities.

