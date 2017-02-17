Keeping your pets safe during severe weather

Veterinarian Ivy Chupp believes getting your pet microchipped is the best way to get reunited with your pet if you are ever separated. (Source: WALB)

We are now entering severe weather season and now is the time to protect your pets from getting lost during a storm.

It is advised you bring your outdoor pets inside on days where severe weather is expected.

Keep your animals in a place where they can't hurt themselves if they are anxious during storms.

If your pets get lost in a storm,microchips could help reunite yourself with your furry friends.

"Definitely plan ahead. You're not going to plan for a tornado to come through. Go ahead, see your veterinarian, get your pet, cats and dogs, microchipped. It's a simple procedure," said Veterinarian Ivy Chupp.

The cost of the procedure is about $60.

Owners must be sure to register their pet after the procedure.

Update all contact and address information for the best chance of being reunited with your pet.

You can get your pet microchipped and complete the registration process at Bush Animal Clinic in Albany.

