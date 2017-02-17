Mediacom customer frustrated with continued internet outage

A Mediacom customer said a lack of internet access is causing his kids' education to suffer. (Source: WALB)

There are still over 80 Mediacom customers without access to internet or cable in the Holly Drive area.

That's according to Mediacom.

For one homeowner, the lack of internet is more than a slight inconvenience.

He said it's affecting his kids' education.

Ricky Haines lives off of Morehouse Lane with his wife and two sons.

Both kids are home schooled and they rely on the internet for their curriculum.

But after over three weeks without internet, Haines said his kids' grades are slipping.

He wants to know when the internet will be back up and running.

"Every time we called, we got a different story," he said.

Ricky Haines said he and his wife have spent hours dealing with Mediacom to figure out why they still do not have internet, over three weeks after the tornadoes.

"Yesterday, the guy came out here," Haines said. "He went and connected the line from one side of the street to the other. He came back to the door and said, 'I have no reception.'"

WALB News 10's Catherine Patterson spoke with Mediacom Friday.

The company said the area around where Haines lives sustained the worst damage for Mediacom's network.

The fiber nodes in that area are so badly damaged.

Until the nodes are fully repaired, the internet will continue to be out.

That's information Haines said never got to him.

"I didn't know that. I didn't know that until today," he said.

But Haines said it's more than just access to the internet.

His kids are suffering.

"One of my kids is 15 lessons behind, and he has about three to four zeros on a lot of stuff," said Haines.

He is aware of Mediacom's access to free wifi in the parking lots of the Albany Civic Center, the Albany Mall, and First Baptist, but getting the kids there is an issue.

"Most of the time, I'm working, my wife's working," he said. "She's a school teacher. When she gets home sometimes it's 7 o'clock at night, the library is closed. It's kind of dangerous being out in the night hour."

Mediacom said they hope to have the fiber nodes repaired by the end of next week.

"We're hoping by next Thursday that the process will be made and everything will be back to normal," said Haines.

If you are without internet or cable in that area, Mediacom has an analytical tool that measures how many days your modem has been inactive.

You will be credited for those days that you did not have services.

That credit will show up on your bill after the services are restored.

