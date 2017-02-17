TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction closes down Dawson Road area

Roads will be closed down throughout Tuesday and Wednesday (WALB image)

Select roadways within the community are set to close down for a period of time. The 2900 block of Old Dawson Road will be closed to traffic between Pointe North Boulevard and Colonial Drive for the installation of a new water main.

Officials expect the roadway to be closed from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22.

Detour signs will be installed to aid drivers. The detour routes will utilize Beattie Road, Westgate Drive, Pointe North Boulevard, and Colonial Drive.

Drivers are advised to follow the designated detour route, remain alert to changing conditions, and expect delays.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.