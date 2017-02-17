Middle school students experience STEM careers

This is the first year the school has hosted a STEM career fair, but coordinators hope to host another one next year. (Source: WALB)

Going to a career fair is something many high schoolers and college aged students are used to, but one career fair Friday focused on a younger crowd, middle schoolers.

Pine Grove Middle School gave its students a hands-on STEM career day.

The focus was around STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

"I think it's different than in the classroom because in the classroom you see it on a power point and you read it in a text book, but here you get hands-on stuff," said Nathan Faircloth, 8th grade PGM student.

More than 30 businesses showed up with interactive displays for the students.

They said it's a good change of pace from the classic textbook.

"STEM is not something that we're just doing in our classrooms, STEM is something that happens everyday in the real world without them even really realizing it," explained Dr. Melanie Dyess, STEM Coordinator.

Every student in the middle school was invited to attend the career fair.

Students said it's nice to see how STEM can be applied to every day jobs.

"We have kind of low attention spans so having something that's big, and shiny, and interesting is really great for us," said Taylore Harrison, 8th grade PGM student.

"It's nice to be able to see actual people who do this and not just researching it and filling out a paper about it," said Harrison.

