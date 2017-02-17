Body found in Coffee Co. positively identified

The body of a white male that was found in a wooded area in the Green Acres community on February 6th, has been positively identified as that of 38 year old Shawn Wayne Brooker.

Brooker was reported missing on January 20, 2017, two days after the last known contact with him.

Multiple agencies conducted an exhaustive search for Brooker, on the ground and in the air, until the body was located.

The Medical Examiner’s office has not released a possible cause or manner of death yet.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or Coffee County E-911 at (912) 384-7675.

