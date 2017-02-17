New phone app helps officers

Through the app, officers will be alerted of crime locations, and see a map of where certain crimes, like burglaries, took place over a period of time. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta officers are picking up their cell phones to help fight crime.

The Valdosta Police Department is rolling out 'Data Vis.'

Data Vis is a system that pulls crime data, makes geographical charts for crime analysis, and gives officers information on dispatch calls.

The app can send texts directly from dispatch to officers in the field.

Folks with the police department said it helps investigators keep track of crime in the area.

Through the app, officers will be alerted of crime locations, and see a map of where certain crimes, like burglaries, took place over a period of time.

"The ultimate goal is to help these detectives solve crimes, see patterns and activities of these criminals, and to make a difference," said VPD IT manager David Vondersmith.

Valdosta is the first department in Georgia to use the app.

The department hopes to have it in full use by March.

