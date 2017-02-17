Zumbathon to benefit Albany tornado victims

An Albany Zumba studio is hoping to get people moving while raising money for a good cause.

Studio V-Fit is leading a Zumbathon this Saturday. All of the proceeds will go to Mission Change to benefit families affected by the Jan. 2 wind storm and the Jan. 22 tornado.

Studio V-Fit Owner Victoria Leister says the Zumbathon is a great way to bring the community together.

"All these Zumbathons get or any fundraiser events get the community together, get us closer, get us caring about all the people without seeing the amount of money on who is there, who is not there. We all come together and that's the main part of it," Leister said.

The Zumbathon is this Saturday from 10 to 12 pm at First United Methodist Church. The event will feature giveaways and special guest Anne Cline.

Tickets are $25 and drop ins are welcome. More information on the event and how to donate can be found on the event's website.

