Berrien Co. repaving will cause delays

State Route 76 is getting 10 miles worth of new asphalt and that will cause some inconvenience for drivers

Starting Monday, work crews from Reames and Son Construction Co. Inc. of Valdosta will resurface the road from Nashville to State Route 135.

Work on the $2.1 million contract is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. and end no later than 6:00 p.m. weekdays. Weekend work will be done only if needed.

Drivers should watch for advance warning signs advising of upcoming lane closures and follow the directions of flaggers.

The completion date is August 31, 2017.

