Man dies two weeks after deputy involved shooting

A man shot by a Colquitt County deputy nearly two weeks has died.

Officials say 23-year-old Peter Torres died Thursday at a Macon Hospital.

He was shot February 4th when a deputy was called to a disturbance at a home on Blackberry Lane just outside of Moultrie.

Witnesses told investigators Torres had assaulted people in the home and destroyed property.

GBI officials say Deputy Joshua Alan Luke attempted to speak with the Torres in the backyard of the home. They say Torres ran towards the deputy and was shot when he refused orders to stop.

Deputy Luke had been with the sheriff's office since October of 2016.

The GBI continues its investigation.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.