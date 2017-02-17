Blazer men take over conference lead; Lady Blazers cruise

#25 VALDOSTA STATE 84, #19 ALABAMA-HUNTSVILLE 81 (F/OT) (Men)

Four quarters wasn't enough to decide the Gulf South Conference lead Thursday night in Huntsville, but Valdosta State had what it took to win the game in overtime.

Five players scored in double figures for VSU. Beau Justice sent the game to overtime with a last second three-pointer, and Jeremiah Hill gave the Blazers the lead with 15 seconds to play.

The Blazers forced a turnover on the Chargers final possession to seal that game.

The win vaults Valdosta State to the top spot in the Gulf South Conference with just three games remaining in the regular season.

VALDOSTA STATE 64, ALABAMA-HUNTSVILLE 48 (Women)

Aaliyah Cheatham and Madi Mitchell scored 17 points apiece to lead the Lady Blazers to a convincing win on the road Thursday night.

The Blazers forced UAH to shoot under 34% Thursday, and outrebound the Chargers, 50-24.

Both teams are back in action this Saturday at North Alabama.

