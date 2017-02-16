Walls ignoring accolades, embracing expectations

An eventful offseason for Florida State shortstop Taylor Walls is nearly over. Opening day is here.

After an All-American season in 2016, the former Crisp County star played with the U.S. National Collegiate Baseball Team in Asia over the summer.

Now entering his junior season with the third ranked Seminoles, Walls is a preseason 2nd Team All American and on the Golden Spikes Award Watch List.

"I always think about that as stuff from last year," he says. "As soon as that first pitch starts tomorrow, everything starts over again. So it's time to make the ones next year."

After batting .355 and scoring 72 runs a season ago, Walls will have even more opportunity at the plate to do damage in 2017. Head coach Mike Martin will bat Walls leadoff in a stacked Seminole lineup.

"He's a tough out. He's not going to chase. He can bunt," Martin says. "He'll do anything to get on base, and Taylor Walls can turn a walk into a double."

Much like Walls, the Noles enter 2017 with high expectations. While he and the team aren't paying too much attention to the outside world, Walls adds there is some good in acknowledging those feats.

"It's good to have those expectations because it means you're doing something right," he says.

FSU opens a three game series against VCU Friday afternoon in Tallahassee.

