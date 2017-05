Thursday's GISA Region Tournament results

Cinderella runs continued while long winning streaks remained intact Thursday night, as teams punched their tickets to the GISA Region 3-AA finals Thursday night in Dawson.

SCORES:

Boys' semis:

(6) Grace Christian 62, (2) Crisp Academy 59

(1) Terrell Academy 62, (5) GA Christian 51

Girls' semis:

(2) Crisp Academy 47, (3) Terrell Academy 31

(1) Westwood 67, (5) GA Christian 25

