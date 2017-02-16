SCS gets approval for new high school land site

The new school will feature a state of the art gymnasium and a massive sports complex. (Source: WALB)

Sumter County school officials now have state approval to move forward with building their new high school. (Source: WALB)

Sumter County school officials now have state approval to move forward with building their new high school.

The State Department of Education approved the purchase of the land.

After a 120 day waiting period, Sumter County school officials were pleased to be able to move forward with the new high school.

They plan to build the school across from South Georgia Tech located on 901 South Georgia Tech Parkway.

School officials have been meeting with architects to determine the best way to utilize the 468 acres of land.

Superintendent Dr. Torrance Choates hopes the new school will bring the community closer together.

"I think that the high school is the heartbeat of a school system and with Sumter County building this new high school, I think that this will be an awesome rally cry to unite the community," said Choates.

The new school will feature a state of the art gymnasium and a massive sports complex.

The building project will cost about $45 million.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.