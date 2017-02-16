2 FEMA centers to close, assistance still available

The Crisp and Turner County FEMA centers will be closing this month, but residents impacted by January's storms can still get assistance after they're closed.

The Crisp County Disaster Recovery Center located at the Crisp County Fire and Rescue building on Eddie Street will close Saturday, February 18, at 5 p.m.

The Turner County FEMA center at the Turner Civic Center will close Wednesday February 22, at 7 p.m.

Anybody who still needs assistance can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711 or VRS can also use the Helpline.

Persons who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY can call 800-462-7585.

Those toll-free are open everyday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Residents can also still get assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

There is also a FEMA mobile app you can download from Google Play, the Apple app store or at fema.gov/mobile-app.

Anybody who may be eligible for FEMA assistance and still needs to apply can call the Helpline, visit the website or use the app.

Those who have applied for a low interest loan from the Small Business Administration can call the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. For deaf and hard of hearing individuals, you can call 800-877-8339.

