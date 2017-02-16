Long term recovery committee formed for Dougherty County

Inside the walls of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, the first step towards creating a long term recovery committee began.

Their mission is to return victims in Dougherty County to be self-sustaining.

And volunteer organizer Eugene Anderson says they are employing any type of help.

"If they can push a broom, swing a mop, if they can swing a paint brush, if they can pick up material and carry it," said Chief Anderson

According to the committee, more than 15 thousand families were affected by both storms. And just under 8 thousand make less than $30 thousand per year.

That's where Ken Bevel, a pastor from Sherwood Baptist Church, says organizations like his can pitch in.

"We have a lot of citizens in our community that are very concerned with how we're going to organize as non-profit organizations and to help the people of our community," said Bevel.

"Everybody has good ideas; everybody has good input; everybody has something to do," said Chief Anderson. "Volunteerism has been a big part of the effort on the front end, but we're going to need volunteerism on the back end also."

The committee will be made up of eight executive board members, a president and an executive director.

The ground work was laid Thursday evening, and the journey to long term recovery is in motion.

"We're also going to have a follow up meeting shortly after this to discuss long-term committee, people that are involved and how those citizens are going to be receiving the help."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.