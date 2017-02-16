Sylvester-Worth Co. Chamber celebrates 35th Annual Dinner - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sylvester-Worth Co. Chamber celebrates 35th Annual Dinner

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
WORTH CO., GA (WALB) -

The Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating another year of helping their business community.

The organization held its 35th annual Chamber Dinner Thursday.  

Business owners and patrons joined them to reflect upon the last year.

The group announced who will  lead the chamber as officers in 2017. 

"It's great to see everybody come out and celebrate our community, especially with the storms we've had recently," Kim Gilman, a former Chairman of the chamber, said. "We all come out and celebrate. We got through that and are rallying together, coming together for a great time." 

The dinner was delayed to allow the community to clean up after the storm. 

