Sylvester-Worth Co. Chamber celebrates 35th Annual Dinner

The Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating another year of helping their business community.

The organization held its 35th annual Chamber Dinner Thursday.

Business owners and patrons joined them to reflect upon the last year.

The group announced who will lead the chamber as officers in 2017.

"It's great to see everybody come out and celebrate our community, especially with the storms we've had recently," Kim Gilman, a former Chairman of the chamber, said. "We all come out and celebrate. We got through that and are rallying together, coming together for a great time."

The dinner was delayed to allow the community to clean up after the storm.

