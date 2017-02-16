Timeline set for debris pickup in Dougherty County

The plan is to be finished within 3 months (Source: WALB)

Albany city officials say the next step in storm recovery is debris pickup, and they hope to have it done in three months.

Thursday evening residents got answers on that process at a town hall meeting in Albany.

Contractors believe removal will take between 60-90 days.

Homeowners with debris are encouraged to separate it by type, and place it in the right of way where you would typically place a garbage can for removal.

"I think with the participation of the contractors that the county has hired along with the residents understanding that we will need their help in getting debris out as quickly as possible, separated as quickly as possible, ans place on the right of way, things should go pretty seamlessly," said Tetra Tech senior project manager Simon Carlyle.

Debris should not block sidewalks or streets, and should not lean against poles or fire hydrants.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.