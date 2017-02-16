Firefighters respond to Coffee Co. house fire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters respond to Coffee Co. house fire

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
Officials responded to a house fire in Coffee County on Thursday. (Source: Michael Kirkland) Officials responded to a house fire in Coffee County on Thursday. (Source: Michael Kirkland)
COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Coffee County officials said firefighters responded to a house fire on  Highway 158 West in Coffee County Thursday afternoon.

We have not been able to talk to fire department officials, but witnesses said that Coffee Fire, EMS and the Coffee County Sheriff's Department are all still on the scene.

One witness said that the family that lives there was not hurt and that the American Red Cross is assisting them.

This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as details come in.

