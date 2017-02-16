Respiratory illness patients keeping Dougherty EMS busy

Dougherty County EMS officials say their paramedics are staying very busy of late, and think this winter's crazy weather is part of the reason.

Paramedic supervisors say their ambulances have stayed very busy helping South Georgians with respiratory problems.

They say the warm temperatures and blooming vegetation has pollen increasing. Add that to flu season, and many South Georgians are falling ill and calling for emergency help.

Dougehrty County EMS Shift Supervisor Steve Eber said "The way the weathers been. 84 degrees one day. Back in the 40's the next day. As far as the pollen, it's starting to produce as well. Plus we're in flu season. Got a big rash of influenza running around Albany now."

Phoebe Putney Hospital officials say they are seeing only normal numbers of flu victims now. But EMS officials say they are staying busy treating respiratory sufferers.

