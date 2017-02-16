Albany Chipotle 'Causes an Effect' by donating proceeds to SWGA

On Friday, February 17, you can grab a bite to eat and help Southwest Georgia.

Chipotle will be giving 50 percent of it proceeds from purchases made between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. tot he United Way of Southwest Georgia Disaster Relief.

All you have to do is bring in the flyer, show the flyer on your smartphone or tell the cashier you're supporting the cause to make sure 50 percent of the proceeds go to the relief fund.

United Way of Southwest Georgia posted the flyer on their Facebook page on Valentine's Day.

The participating Chipotle is located at 2630 Dawson Road in Albany.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.