Second suspect identified in Albany car break-in

Albany police still need your help as they look for a man wanted for a car break-in.

And they've identified another suspect in the incident.

Warrants have been issued for Zecharian Starling, he's charged with party to a crime for the early February incident.

Police said that he and Simon Williams broke into a truck at the Homerun Foods on Westover Boulevard and stole money.

Another person charged with party to a crime has been arrested.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Starling or Williams, you are urged to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

