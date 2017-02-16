FEMA and Lowe's employees offer rebuilding tips

Lowe's employees offered advice for making changes to your home. (Source: WALB)

FEMA representatives at the Lowe's in Albany. (Source: WALB)

It has now been several weeks since the strong winds and tornadoes blew through many parts of South Georgia.

FEMA representatives have been working around-the-clock to help folks with their financial needs.

On Thursday, representatives provided residents with information about rebuilding your homes to make them safer.

"A lot of times disasters can be a wake up call for people," said FEMA Spokesman John Mills.

FEMA representatives spent Thursday meeting with folks about how to better improve their homes.

They say after natural disasters, folks often re-evaluating their homes.

"Even if they weren't directly impacted at their house by this disaster they may want to do things to make the house stronger," said Mills.

Representatives handed out packets of tips and information.

From protecting your home from floods to strong winds and even building safe rooms, FEMA has suggestions for it all.

Online, FEMA offers more tips, like how to reinforce and replace garage doors, remove trees and wind-borne missiles and secure metal siding and roofs.

Those links can be found here.

Lowe's experts shared advice with WALB about making simple, yet durable fixes to your home, starting with your front door.

"The older homes, they have wooden doors and naturally a wooden door is not very energy efficient," said mill works sales specialist Jimmy Deen.

He said wooden doors can't withstand strong winds like the double insulated doors.

"You can actually paint these or you can get them in a fiberglass which is stainable," said Deen.

The second most important thing he said, is installing good windows.

Deen said single-pane glass windows aren't durable.

"If you're going to replace glass in the windows that have been broken out the best thing to do is get the double insulated glass."

Most importantly, Lowe's experts said listen to building codes.

"The codes have changed for the benefit of the homeowner and business owner. People will get frustrated, but it's for your benefit," said Pro Services Specialist Bobby Herring. "Don't cut corners."

FEMA will be at the Lowe's in Albany on Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other hours: Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

