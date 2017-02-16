Officials identify victim in Decatur County plane crash - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Officials identify victim in Decatur County plane crash

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
DECATUR CO., GA (WALB) -

Officials have released the identity of the pilot who died in a plane crash in Decatur County Thursday night.

Donald Anderson, 50, died on impact after the single engine prop plane crashed at the end of his personal runway near Vada.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Eula Mills Road.

"We believe he clipped a tree on the way down which lead to him crashing the aircraft," said Sgt. Adam Mobley with the Dacatur County Sheriff's Office.

Anderson's body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy as a standard procedure.

