Albany Distribution Center stays open as need remains

There is no shortage of clothing items (Source: WALB)

The new hours are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. (Source: WALB)

It has been more than three weeks since the tornado hit Dougherty County and recovery efforts are still going strong.

The Storm Relief Distribution Center on Front Street will remain open until next Saturday.

Originally, the plan was to shut down on Saturday, February 11, but there is still a need.

On Thursday alone the center helped over 100 storm victims.

It has seen around 1,500 victims a week since it has opened.

But the group has also been distributing the surplus items to smaller organizations.

"We go through, sort it out and package it. Therefore when other organizations need inventory, we have it already sorted and we send it out to them and they get the finished product," said Co-Director Curtis Fluker.

The center is still receiving donations, but they are no longer in need of clothing items.

The building is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.