ATC helps students cope after devastating storms

On Thursday, Albany Technical College reached out to help storm victims suffering emotional distress after the January 22 tornado. (Source: WALB)

School employees said that much of the school's population was impacted by January's storms, and it may be hard for them to continue with their education.

Thursday was an opportunity to show students ways they can be successful academically and emotionally while dealing with the aftermath of the storm.

"The information is designed hopefully that students can understand the effects of trauma. They can understand compassion, fatigue, all of the trauma that emotionally effects us when we endure two storms in one month," said Special Needs Disability Services Coordinator Regina Watts.

Watts said that she hopes Thursday's session will get students, or anyone they come in contact with, on the road to recovery.

