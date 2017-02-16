Dougherty Co. hires firm to help find resources after January storms

Dougherty County's leaders hired a consulting firm on Thursday to help identify grant money and other resources that might be available to pay for things that FEMA money won't. (Source: WALB)

The commission's chairman said that bringing on these disaster recovery experts is an "investment in the community's long-term recovery."

"It's important to hire good people to do the right job in order to provide relief to citizens during a disaster. A lot of people are hurting right now and we need to make sure that we are maximizing the benefit and help to everyone," said Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas.

