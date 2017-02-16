One killed, one injured in Valentine's Day wreck in Echols Co.

One person died and another was injured after a single vehicle wreck on Howell Road Tuesday night.

According to Georgia State Patrol, Luis Alejandro Segundo, 25, of Statenville, died from his injuries on Wednesday at South Georgia Medical Center. Justin Ty Holifield, 25, of Valdosta, was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Officials responded to an accident with injuries around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

GSP reported that Segundo was driving a green 2000 Chevrolet Silverado west on Howell Road when the vehicle went onto the shoulder during a curve and Segundo overcorrected.

According to officials, the truck spun off the shoulder and into a ditch where it struck a tree with the front end. Both Segundo and Holifield were ejected from the vehicle as the truck continued through a creek and finally stopped off the shoulder of Howell road.

GSP said that Segundo and Holifield were both not wearing seatbelts.

