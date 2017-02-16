Survey started for Yellow Jacket booster board relocation

"Through the years as our school system has grown and our community has grown we've been fortunate to add to the sign and its taken on a bit of a different shape then it has originally," said Dusty Kornegay, Superintendent. (Source:WALB)

The Thomas County booster signboard has become the topic of controversy this week

Off Highway 19 and East Jackson Street, you drive by something that might catch your eye.

Its the Thomas County Athletics booster club sponsor board.

It's in a prime position for folks traveling through to see.

"We've been approached by different people wanting to move it or update or just make some changes," said Kyle Shaver, Booster President.

The board has been around since the 80's.

Not much has been done to renovate it since then.

"Through the years as our school system has grown and our community has grown we've been fortunate to add to the sign and its taken on a bit of a different shape then it has originally," said Dusty Kornegay, Superintendent.

Some signs are almost completely faded and most of the fonts and sizes of the signs are different.

The superintendent is remaining neutral on the issue, although he says he has had more folks recently approach him about the board.

"Some of the original booster members helped to build the sign and they have a lot of attachment to it and there is a lot of sentimentality for that generation," said Kornegay.

The decision boils down to whether the existing sign will stay in the same location and just be spruced up. Another option is to move it into the stadium that will soon be undergoing some renovations.

"Its really important that they are recognized whether that be on the corner there or somewhere else where it will be moved. Were not sure where what direction we will head in," said Shaver.

All in all, members in the community have definitely started to speak up about their opinions on the historic yellow jacket sponsor board.

To some all the support comes as a surprise.

"I'm a bit surprised at the interest in the board. I didn't anticipate it being like this. I knew there would be some opinions but I didn't anticipate quite the push back but we've gotten good responses back," said Shaver.

The booster club has a survey posted so everyone can submit an opinion.

So far the club president said they have seen a lot of surveys submitted.

The stadium is set to undergo renovations in spring and through the summer. The goal is to finish it by the time football season starts.

