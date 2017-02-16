Teams prepare for 'Dancing with the Stars' in Thomasville

"On average its been in the mid- thirty or higher as far as thousands we've been able to raise. Its beneficial to the Halcyon Home," said Captain Maurice Holmes, Dance Participant. (Source:WALB)

Dancers are preparing for the annual dancing with the stars event in Thomasville.

Dancers are preparing for the annual dancing with the stars event in Thomasville.

This is the third year the event is being held.

There are ten teams participating in the competition.

All the proceeds will benefit the Halcyon Home for Battered Woman.

If you need tickets, they are still available.

You can buy them from any of the dancers that are participating.

