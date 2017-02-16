Lowndes Commissioner discuss hot topics

Lowndes County commissioners met to discuss topics that could impact the community this year.

At the top of that list: infrastructure and transportation.

Thursday, commissioners began their annual 2-day retreat to discuss this year's plan.

They are discussing everything from infrastructure to citizen engagement.

Commissioners said it's important to look at what the County did last year and make goals for this year.

"You never want to get comfortable with where you're at. You always want to look and see if there's other ways to improve the services you provide," explained Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter, "Even the commissioners, can we improve on doing the job that we do so we can better serve the citizens of Lowndes County?"

They will meet again Friday to discuss SPLOST funding and ways to utilize it best, among other topics.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.