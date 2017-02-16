1 of 5 found guilty in Albany homicide

A jury has determined that one of five men involved in a 2014 Albany homicide is guilty on all charges he faced.

Demonta Price, one of five people involved in the murder of Jamey Spurlock was found guilty on Thursday.

Demonta's brothers, Demetrious Price and Kovarious Price, as well as Fredrico Kennedy and Anthony Jackson are all still awaiting trial in Spurlock's death.

There has been no word on Demonta's sentencing at this point.

