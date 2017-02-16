Sewing class helps LAMP residents

Folks taking the class said sewing helps take their worries away. (Source: WALB)

Instructor Gayle Moreen wanted to teach a skill that folks could take with them when they leave. (Source: WALB)

A new class at LAMP, the homeless shelter in Valdosta, aims to help residents become more self sufficient. (Source: WALB)

A new class at LAMP, the homeless shelter in Valdosta, aims to help residents become more self sufficient.

"I just come here, grab any kind of fabric, and I just start sewing and trying to make shapes. See, I tried," said Jordan Lassiter, who is taking a sewing class.

Folks are participating in a sewing class.

Gayle Moreen works at the shelter, she said she wanted to teach a skill that folks could take with them when they leave.

"How to mend, how to sew buttons on, and the first couple classes have really taken off," said Gayle.

The program started just 2 weeks ago and some folks can't seem to get enough of it.

"It was only supposed to be once a week, but this week they have been sewing everyday," Gayle explained.

Folks taking the class said sewing helps take their worries away.

"It's very soothing in a way. You know, keep my mind from wandering and thinking so much," Lassiter said.

It also prepares them to be more self-sufficient when they head to their new homes.

"I can just make some clothes, little items for my sisters, little stuffed teddy bears," explained Lassiter.

And for their instructor, Mrs. Gayle, there's nothing more rewarding than seeing these students succeed, one stitch at a time.

"I've enjoyed watching their smiles when they get the pillows finished," said Gayle.

LAMP is collecting sewing supplies for the class.

Anyone who would like to donate to the class can drop off items at LAMP off North Lee Street in Valdosta.

They need everything from needles and thread to sewing machines.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.