Diaper drive helps new parents

Officials at Second Harvest said baby diapers are in such high demand they can't keep them in-stock. (Source: WALB)

A Valdosta organization is trying to help new parents in need.

The Valdosta Junior Service League is hosting a Luvs & Hugs Diaper Drive.

All diapers will go to Second Harvest Food Bank and then passed out to families in need.

Organizers said even one pack of diapers makes a big difference to the families.

"Diapers are expensive! So that would make a huge difference," said VJSL member Valerie Gallahan, "Not only for the baby's health like, preventing diaper rash, but also for the baby's overall well being."

There are drop off boxes at Valwood School and other businesses throughout Valdosta.

Diapers will be collected until Friday, February 24.

