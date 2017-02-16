'Soda pop burglars' target skeet range

Flint Skeet and Trap Club Manager Ed Stamper said burglars have targeted his business multiple times. (Source: WALB)

One Dougherty county business manager is on a mission to find the crooks who have targeted his business five times since the beginning of this year.

But it's not big-ticket items these thieves are after.

WALB News 10's Catherine Patterson spoke with Flint Skeet and Trap Club Manager Ed Stamper about the damage they've caused.

"They'll take anything. And they have," he said.

Broken glass and bent burglar bars were just some of the damage left behind at Flint Skeet and Trap Club.

"It's unbelievable," said Stamper. "And the damage that they do is just incredible."

Stamper said the break-ins began right after the first round of January storms.

"A week later, they hit us again. A week later, they hit us again," he said. "When the tornado, I guess he gave us a reprieve. We got a week off when he didn't hit us. But, we've been hit two more times since then."

And each time, Stamper said the crooks stole small amounts of cash and concessions.

"I've kind of termed a phrase for them. The 'soda pop burglars.' Because that's what they're getting. And food out of the freezer," said Stamper."

He said he doesn't know why his business is being targeted, but he does know that the thieves will be caught.

"I'm not going to rest until they're caught," he said. "I want to see them standing before a judge."

If you have any information, call Dougherty County Police at 430-6600.

