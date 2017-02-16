Two in custody after Norman Park Elementary lockdown

The school was put into lockdown (Source:WALB)

Officials have apprehended two people after a chase ended near Norman Park Elementary on Thursday.

According to officials, police tried to stop a vehicle for speeding and the driver accelerated and fled.

The vehicle stopped at a campground near Norman Park Elementary and the two occupants ran into the woods, causing the school to go on lockdown.

Officials arrested the two people and determined the vehicle was stolen out of Florida.

According to the Colquitt County Sheriff, one of the suspects was an adult and the other was a juvenile.

Officials said there was a warrant out for the adult in Florida.

"[The school] was adjacent to the campground," Norman Park Police Chief Chuck Snyder said. "The school was locked down as a precautionary measure due to its close proximity."

Students at Norman Park Elementary School went home as normal.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.