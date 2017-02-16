Editorial:  Radiothon

Even though a few weeks have passed since devastating storms swept through our community, the need to help our neighbors is still great.

To continue to help fill that need, WALB has partnered with Cumulus Radio and the American Red Cross to continue to help fund our Rise up for Recovery efforts right here in South Georgia.

Today, please tune in to your Cumulus radio stations for a radiothon to help raise monetary funds to help those impacted by January storms.

"We can always wait for the government to give money to us. Or sit back , but the reality is people right here in Southwest Georgia are taking care of people right here," Cumulus Radio Program Manager John Blake said. "There have been tons of churches out doing work. Tons of just people getting chainsaw and going cutting down trees."

The money raised will go to the Georgia Disaster Fund, and that money will then go to help storm victims in our area.

We encourage you to give what you can, whether it's $10 or $100, every dollar counts.

In the meantime, we encourage you to keep helping your neighbor, and south Georgia rebuild.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.