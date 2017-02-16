Man turns storm damage into symbols of hope

You can purchase these crosses at Gieryic's Automotive in Albany or contact Nathan Anderson on his Facebook page. (Source: WALB)

One Albany man isn't using his saw to clear storm debris.

He's using it to shed positive light on what was a dark time for many.

After cleaning up storm debris around Albany for three weeks after the storms, Nathan Anderson had an idea of how to put damaged cedar trees to use.

"It may just be a little cross, but it just brings hope to Albany and all of Southwest Georgia," said volunteer Nathan Anderson.

Every morning, Anderson wakes up, turns on his saw and begins making the crosses.

So far, he has made almost 300.

"It's a reminder of that day that people lost their lives, but it's also a reminder that we still have ours to live the way He wanted us to," said Anderson.

The little crosses start at $5 and can be displayed in your home, office or rear-view mirror.

All of the proceeds go to the Albany Chain Gang Chainsaw fund.

"That funds chainsaw supplies, safety supplies anything that volunteers need to get the job done safely and quickly, said Anderson.

Although southwest Georgia has had a rough start to 2017, Anderson is committed to spreading hope around the community.

"After the storms hit, everybody stated wanting to help everybody, started wanting to love and care about everybody. Food, shelter and supplies. It has brought us together as a community, and I hope it stays," said Anderson.

Anderson is currently will make these crosses until there are no more downed trees to re-purpose.

If you would like to purchase one of his crosses, you can visit Gieryic's Automotive Repair in Albany, or contact Nathan Anderson on his Facebook page.

You can also make a donation to the Albany Chain Gang on their gofundme page.

