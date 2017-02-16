VIDEO: South GA dog 'sings' at groomer

Oreo the Shih Tzu singing to Brenda, a groomer at Oakland Vet Hospital. (Source: Facebook)

Even though dogs can't talk, it doesn't mean they don't have a lot to say.

It's no surprise that a video of Oreo, a Shih Tzu from Leesburg, "singing" to groomer Brenda at Oakland Vet Hospital has gone viral.

In the video, Brenda is talking to Oreo and laughing, and Oreo is talking along right back.

It was posted to Facebook on Tuesday, has over 150,000 views and has been shared over 3,000 times.

Many commenters were tagging friends so they could watch the video as well, but some chimed in with a translation of Oreo's singing.

"That dog says Mama," said Theresa Medrano.

The question is, is Oreo saying "Mama" or singing?

Oreo wasn't available for comment to answer that question, but we hope Oreo keeps on singing.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.