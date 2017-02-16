Radiothon for storm victims raises over $5K

The Red Cross Radiothon to help storm victims ran from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p. m. Thursday on Albany's Cumulus Radio stations.

Friday, station officials said that the effort raised $5,820 for storm victims.

NASH-FM 104.5, and ROCK 103 spearheaded the effort, and the other five stations in the group did four cut-ins per hour.

Jaxon Riley, Bobby Powell, and John Blake were on the air, taking donations and pledges throughout the day.

Red Cross volunteers were at the stations headquarters on Slappey Blvd., helping man the phone lines.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.