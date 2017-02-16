Wanted Bainbridge woman turns herself in

Decatur County Sheriff's investigators urged a woman to turn herself in following a weekend stabbing. She did so today.

Investigators say 37-year-old Tanya McMillian stabbed 22-year-old Zack Whitley in the chest with a knife Sunday night during a fight. His injury was so severe, he underwent open heart surgery.

She faces two counts of aggravated assault, and a probation violation.

The circumstances of what led to the stabbing remains under investigation, and they want to hear from McMillian about the events that led up to the attack.

If you know anything about this case, call 229-400-8008 and 229-400-8016.

