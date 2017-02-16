Rise Up for Recovery Radiothon set to take place Thursday

The donations will go towards the recovery efforts provided by the American Red Cross. (Source:WALB)

Cumulus Albany is hoping to raise more than $20,000 during Thursday's radiothon. (Source:WALB)

Cumulus Albany and WALB are gearing up to host the “Rise Up for Recovery” Radiothon happening on Thursday, February 16, 2017, to help South Georgians affected by the recent storms.

From 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., listeners can donate to the American Red Cross by dialing one of the following numbers: 229-485-1243, 229-485-1222, 229-485-1199, 229-485-1241, 229-485-1219.

“We’ve got six Red Cross volunteers that will be coming in and we would like to heat the phones up where they just ring and hang up and ring again,” Cumulus Albany Production Director Bobby Powell said.

Powell told WALB News 10 that with so much of the community being affected by the January severe weather, it was important for the company’s seven radio stations to help with the recovery efforts.

Cumulus Albany hopes to raise as much as $20,000 Thursday.

The radio company even has a local donor that will match every dollar raised during the radiothon.

The broadcast will be on all the Cumulus Radio Stations Thursday and on WALB News 10 at Noon, 5 and 6.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.