ATC to host 'Calm After Storm' session

Albany Technical College is hoping to help storm victims with the mental stress of last month's devastating storms.

The college will host a "Calm After the Storm" session on Thursday.

Albany Tech special Needs coordinator Regina Watts said the storm impacted many of its students physically, but they are aware that the storm impacted many mentally, too.

Watts said her own personal experience with a mental stress known as compassion fatigue led her to organize the session to help the community in an important step toward recovery.

"We have to get to the point where we can put it behind us, so to speak. I know it's going to be a while before our community is back to let's just say normal, but emotionally we want to be able to move forward," Watts said.

The session will begin at 11 a.m. at the Albany Tech Kirkland Conference Center. Presenters for the event include Therapist Jay Childress and Alvita Swain with Strive2Thrive. The session is open to anyone.

For more information, contact Regina Watts at 229-430-2854.

