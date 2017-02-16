GHSA Class A playoff matchups released

After releasing the season-end Class A power ratings, and handling the appeals to the process, the GHSA has released the Class A state basketball playoff brackets.

BOYS 1ST ROUND GAMES:

(24) Dooly Co. at (9) Quitman Co.

(17) Portal at (16) Lincoln Co.

(21) Terrell Co. at (12) Crawford Co.

(20) Irwin Co. at (13) Central-Talbotton

(23) Jenkins Co. at (10) Hawkinsville

(18) Schley Co. at (15) Towns Co.

(22) Twiggs Co. at (11) Wilcox Co.

(19) Manchester at (14)Randolph-Clay

GIRLS 1ST ROUND GAMES:

(24) Calhoun Co. at (9) Hancock Central

(17) Seminole Co. at (16) Turner Co.

(21) Manchester at (12) Wilcox Co.

(20) Gordon-Lee at (13) Wilkinson Co.

(23) Hawkinsville at (10) Macon Co.

(18) Johnson Co. at (15) GMC

(22) Greene Co. at (11) Terrell Co.

(19) Lanier Co. at (14) Mitchell Co.

The top eight teams in the girls' and boys' divisions receive first-round byes.

BOYS TOP 8 SEEDS:

1. Treutlen

2. Calhoun Co.

3. Clinch Co.

4. Taylor Co.

5. Wilkinson Co.

6. Montgomery Co.

7. Turner Co.

8. Macon Co.

GIRLS TOP 8 SEEDS:

1. Telfair Co.

2. Wheeler Co.

3. Pelham

4. Woodville-Tompkins

5. Greenville

6. Treutlen

7. Marion Co.

8. Taylor Co.

The state basketball playoffs begin Friday.

