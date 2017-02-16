Canes basketball teams split on Senior Night

GEORGIA SOUTHWESTERN 73, GEORGIA COLLEGE 57 (Women)

The Lady Canes needed a win, and got it Wednesday night against Georgia College.

GSW used a terrific defensive effort in the third quarter to create the distance needed for the 16 point win. The Lady Canes outscored GSCU 22-9 in the period.

Chanice Whitton led the way for GSW with 12 points and nine rebounds.

The win improves the Canes to 13-11 overall and 8-9 in Peach Belt Conference play.

GEORGIA COLLEGE 63, GEORGIA SOUTHWESTERN 53 (Men)

A dismal offensive first half created a hole too big for the Hurricanes to dig out of Tuesday night.

GSW scored just 14 points in the first 20 minutes of game time, and trailed GCSU 28-14 at the break. The Canes put forth a comeback attempt in the second half, but were too far behind.

Cameron Clayton led GSW in scoring with 18 points, while Tyrone Wooten had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Georgia College head coach Mark Gainous earned the win against his alma mater. Gainous was a three-year letterman at GSW under former head coach Randolph Barksdale.

The loss drops GSW to 7-17 overall and 5-12 in the Peach Belt Conference.

Both teams are back in action Saturday afternoon at Young Harris.

