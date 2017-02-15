South Georgia teen with epilepsy fights to spread awareness

Lillie learned she had epilepsy when she was 12 (Source:WALB)

Lillie Rozell learned she had epilepsy five years ago at the age of twelve. Since that moment, her life has been different.

"I'm the type of person that wants to go skydiving and travel the world," Rozell said. There are certain things that you can't do."

Lillie can't drive, she can't have children, work regular hours or go to the movies, but, what she can do, and does daily, is tell her story and raise awareness about the disorder.

"I know how it felt to feel ashamed and I know how it felt to feel secluded," Rozell said. "I still know how it feels to be scared to go out with your friends, go to the mall and have a fun day. It's scary because you don't want to have a seizure and scare everyone around you."

Lillie has an average of two seizures a day, but has had as many as a dozen in one day. She posts on social media , discussing the disorder, in hopes of educating those around her.

"Instead of crawling in a hole and feeling sorry for yourself, which she's done that and that didn't work, she's standing up, helping other people and making people aware," Katie Rozell, Lillie's mother, said.

But, Lillie is concerned not enough know about epilepsy, what causes it and what people who have it face on a daily basis.

"You never see epilepsy awareness," Lillie said. "It makes us feel alone and secluded."

Lillie, herself, has run a race to raise money for breast cancer and has even donated her hair to Locks of Love, twice, but she feels forgotten.

"Brains are just as important as breasts," Lillie said.

Lillie hopes people proudly wear purple to raise awareness and get support behind those working to help treat the disorder.

"Everyone deserves a normal life and everyone deserves support," Lillie said.

